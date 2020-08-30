 Skip to main content
Writer: City did a good thing in upgrading trash, recycling system
Writer: City did a good thing in upgrading trash, recycling system

Let us just applaud Keir Powell and the Waste Management Team at City of Kenosha for bringing in these garbage receptacles to residents.

I returned to Kenosha in 2011 and was shocked and appalled we were still dragging old trash bins or bags to the curb. Nowhere in any of my travels have I seen this since the 1970s. 

This is marvelous for our town and less trash and trash cans blowing down our streets. Those complaining about them now will eventually come to appreciate them.

Thank you again.

Tina Denning

Kenosha

