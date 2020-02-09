Writer offers a few items Trump failed to mention

After listening to President Trump tout the accomplishments of him and his cronies in his State of the Union Address, I felt the need to list some items he failed to mention:
- Harming the environment by pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accords, promoting more use of fossil fuels and eliminating protections for our air, water and soil.
- Trying to deny people with pre-existing conditions health care coverage by defunding the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).
- Failing to take meaningful action to decrease prescription drug prices.
- Failing to do much, if anything, regarding sensible gun regulations.
- Trying to deny Americans their right to vote by restricting voting rights.
- Jeopardizing peace in the Middle East by pulling the U.S. out of the nuclear arms agreement with Iran and unilaterally acting against the advice of military advisers.
- Separating family members from each other at the Mexican border, sometimes resulting in the caging of young children.
- Portraying Mexican immigrants as killers, thieves and rapists when actual date shows that immigrants are more law-abiding than average Americans.
- Fomenting hatred and distrust between races and cultures.
- Trying to deny women the right to make decisions about their own bodies.
- Making disparaging remarks about women in general.
Ironically, many of the people who voted for Trump have not been helped by his policies. The wealthy have benefited from deregulation, higher stock market prices and lower taxes, while the poor and the middle class get little relief.
Dan Krupp
Pleasant Prairie