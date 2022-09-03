High school football: 3 things we learned from Kenosha County teams in Week 3

The conference season is officially under way after Week 3’s action Friday night, and several things stick out in my mind.

I started this “3 things we learned” column a week ago, and it seems to be going OK, but I come from history of making predictions.

I used to predict all of the area football games each week at my previous job with scores and everything, but I’m not sure if I’ll bring that back yet.

For now, this column goes a bit beyond the box scores to break down the games: what do the scores mean for each team, and who is trending in the right and wrong directions?

So let’s dive into Friday’s games.

It’s still early, but there’s plenty we learned.

1. Central is for real

The first two games were just the tipping point.

This Central Falcons squad made an emphatic statement that they’re a force to be reckoned with after crushing Union Grove, 43-24, Friday night and improving to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in the Southern Lakes Conference.

Central scored quality wins over Waukesha North and Oregon, two opponents from quality conferences, in the first two games, and now it has gotten over the hump of beating the defending conference champs.

“UG was ranked as the team team in our conference in the Wissports conference preview and have the top-ranked D-lineman in the state, according to Wissports, so I wouldn’t say they’re down,” Central coach Jared Franz said Saturday morning. “We were ranked sixth in the conference.”

“I’m feeling great about the win.”

Granted, the Grove has now been beaten by double digits in consecutive weeks by Kenosha Tremper and Central, but the Broncos are still a very legit opponent.

Central quarterback Brock Koeppel totaled five touchdowns, four passing and one rushing, and Collin Meininger had one of the best catches you will ever see.

Koeppel fired a bomb about 40 yards down the middle of the field, Meininger skied above a Grove defender, caught it, hit the ground and flipped over backwards from the momentum, and held onto the ball.

The uber-talented receiver finished with seven catches for 168 yards and a touchdown.

“Even though he was overthrown by 10 yards, the ball hung up in the air and Collin went and got it,” Franz said. “The catch is on Twitter, Brock’s 5 TDs and the play of our linebackers Enright, Taylor, Sippy and Schmaling was huge.”

Central is now 3-0 for the first time since 2017.

Koeppel had his best varsity game of his career with 311 yards passing on 15-of-26 completions for 311 yards.

And there are weapons all around, as Mason Mitacek caught two touchdown passes and Josh Topercer added another.

Next week, they’ll take on another tough opponent, Burlington (1-2, 1-0 SLC) at home.

“We’re happy to be 1-0 in conference and 3-0 on the season,” Franz said. “We’ve improved each week, and that’s what we’ll need to do to get ready for Burlington next week.”

2. Two-headed monster blazes a trail for Trail

LJ Dagen and Justice Lovelace had another big game for Indian Trail Friday night, and it paid off in both the standings and the stat sheet.

The junior quarterback Dagen threw for a touchdown and ran for two, and Lovelace busted off four touchdown runs in a 49-0 road thrashing of Racine Park.

The Hawks were up 42-0 at the half and cruised to victory.

Indian Trail (2-1, 1-0 SEC) is now the only city of Kenosha team atop the Southeast Conference standings as both Kenosha Bradford and Kenosha Tremper lost handily Friday night.

And the Hawks did it by running the football.

They put up 167 rushing yards, most of it coming in the first half, on 7.0 yards per carry.

Lovelace ran only nine times for 76 yard and four touchdowns, and he even caught a touchdown from Dagen.

“It was a good team effort,” Trail head coach Paul Hoffman said Saturday. “We still have a lot to improve on.”

For now, the Hawks are flying high.

After a 184-yard rushing performance from Dagen in a 53-50 overtime thriller loss to Evanston, Ill. last week, his modest 69 yards Friday puts him at 336 rushing yards for the season, which is the top spot in the SEC.

Indian Trail is by no means a finished product, and the SEC will only get tougher, but the Hawks can at least claim to be the “Kings of Kenosha” for now.

3. Wilmot and St. Joe’s cruise along to 3-0

Both the Panthers and Lancers improved to 3-0 on the season Friday night.

And they both did it with ease.

Wilmot walloped Southern Lakes Conference newcomer Beloit Memorial, 42-7, and St. Joe’s went on the road to thump Brookfield Academy, 39-0, in a Midwest Classic Conference opener.

Both teams are winning in all three phases of the game, offense, defense and special teams, and both are making their case for conference championship runs.

Wilmot running back Marco Falletti continued his campaign for county player of the year with another 192 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Falletti leads the Lakes with 537 rushing yards in three games.

Anthony Hall added 65 yards on the ground and two touchdowns, along with another receiving touchdown.

Quarterback Cooper Zimmerman was an efficient 4-for-4 for 67 yards and two touchdowns, one to Kade Frisby and the other to Hall.

The Wilmot defense held Beloit to a staggering 149 yards, pretty impressive for an entire game.

Look for Wilmot head coach Keiya Square and his bunch to definitely contend for the SLC crown. There are just way too many weapons, and it will take an elite defense to slow them down.

As for the Lancers, they seem to be a team on a mission after going 12-1 last season but being ousted in the third round of the playoffs.

Jayden Gordon went off again for 230 rushing yards and four touchdowns, including a 61-yarder.

The Lancers finished with 405 total yards to Brookfield Academy’s 225.

Quarterback Eric Kenesie added a solid game passing and rushing with 130 total yards.

Head coach Matthew Rizzo likes what he sees from his team and their perfect start.

“We played very well in all three phases of the game,” Rizzo said. “Offensively, we were clicking with our run game, and taking our shots down field when needed.”

“Jayden Gordon is a special student-athlete. He had another great game. Our O-line did a great job blocking for him, and Jayden’s ability to make guys miss and keep his pad level low puts him on another level. Eric Kenesie provided plenty of spark, as well. He is so shifty and versatile in the run game. It was fun to watch his talent on display tonight, too. Luke Schuler pulled in a some great catches, as well, and had a great touchdown grab early in the game to keep the momentum on our side.”

Do yourself a favor and go watch the Lancers play in person.