Aaron Becker: Push back on RecPlex plan

Pleasant Prairie officials want to break their own promise and make a fast money grab.

A proposed $1.5 million "RecPlex bailout" will snatch over $119 from average homes next year. That's an 11 percent increase in village taxes.

Village Board members must think citizens have short memories, because using property taxes for operations wasn't the agreement when the RecPlex was built. It was promoted as being entirely self-sustaining ... Oh, but that was then.

Pleasant Prairie officials brag they haven't funded the entity in 20 years, but one whiff of hard times, and these people fold like a well-placed napkin. It's a dangerous broken promise. Next year, it'll be another excuse to tap the public faucet, then another, until taxpayers forget it was never our responsibility.

"But the pandemic!"

So what? Get in line with other struggling businesses and nonprofits.

RecPlex leaders need to consider alternatives. Make budget cuts. Re-grow membership. Raise rates. Seek donations. Recruit sponsors. Hold a damn bake sale. It's not the village's job to coddle one fraction of the community, just as it's not taxpayers' responsibility to subsidize T-ball and mommy yoga.