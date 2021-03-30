Adelene Greene: Cunningham has the experience

My vote for Kenosha Circuit Court Judge goes to Angela D. Cunningham. I’ve known Angela for over twelve years when I met her in my former role as Kenosha County Director of Workforce Development. Since first meeting Angela, I was impressed by her work ethic and intelligence. I’ve followed her career path as she blossomed over the years from social services professional to private practice attorney and legal professional. Angela has demonstrated that, although she doesn’t have 25 years of legal experience, she has over 40 years of “lived” experience, including professional and volunteer background that has enhanced her legal knowledge and informed her decisions as an attorney.

Angela’s professional experience has not only been in the legal field, but includes public and community service, volunteerism and pro bono legal services during her legal career. Angela has worked as a prosecutor, defense attorney, guardian ad litem, in family court and private practice. This diverse legal background and broad perspective is what we need in the Kenosha County courts.