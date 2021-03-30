Alex Whitaker: Cunningham has the necessary experience

On April 6th, I will be casting my vote for Angela D. Cunningham for Circuit Court judge. My reasons for doing so are fairly straight-forward.

The first is this: She has the necessary experience. She has served as a prosecutor as well as a defense attorney. In addition to those roles, she was also guardian ad litem in Kenosha County. This last role is especially important to me, as it shows that other professionals in the court system have seen in Angela the necessary character qualities to represent some of the most vulnerable people groups in our system.

That leads to my second reason, which is her character. As I have gotten to know Angela, I have found someone who embodies integrity, compassion, and fairness. I believe she will bring all that with her to the bench and it will help her to be an effective judge for Kenosha County.

Ultimately, Angela will be the kind of judge I would want a loved one to appear before if their choices or circumstances placed them in the justice system. She will balance the uniqueness of every person and the factors contributing their specific case with the community’s need for safety and accountability before the law.

I am asking you to cast your vote for Angela D. Cunningham for Circuit Court Judge.

Alex Whitaker, Bristol

