Allan Sommer: Writer spreads false information

I am writing this in response to the letter from the grossly and dangerously misinformed Thomas Stefani in the paper on Monday (Oct. 19) in the hope of preventing anyone from taking it seriously. He is saying that masks:

• Do not filter viruses because viruses are smaller than what the mask is capable of blocking.

• Create a toxic environment from the increased concentration of CO2 (by trapping CO2 inside the mask?)

He is claiming that two OSHA-PPE professionals confirm that masks are unsafe. It is hard to conceive of the limited situation where these masks are unsafe. There are serious errors in both of these objections.

While viruses are indeed smaller than what the porosity of the masks allow, viruses are not just floating around in the air as single particles, they are projected into the environment as part of droplets of moisture (aerosol) that are very much capable of being filtered by almost any adequate mask and certainly by N95 masks.

Additionally, the masks do not concentrate the CO2 inside the mask to levels that are dangerous. They are very permeable to gaseous molecules.

He is essentially claiming that masks do not filter virus laden aerosol particles, but do prevent permeation by molecules (CO2).