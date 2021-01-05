Andra Schroeder: Johnson playing along with abuse of power

“If you see something, say something.” What I see is a group of Republican congressmen promoting lies about the recent presidential election. Our Wisconsin senator, Ron Johnson, is among them. Johnson is denying the validity of Biden’s election win by claiming voter fraud without providing evidence.

Johnson and other Republican senators plan to “object” to the certifying of Electoral College results on January 6. Senator Johnson’s efforts seem designed to whitewash the blatantly false claims that Trump has made. Does this signify something more than just providing a cloud of fantasy cover to allow Trump to move out of his current address without losing face?

I believe this is a dangerous coup-like assertion that your political boss won when he certainly didn’t. Trump’s attempts to stay in office are an abuse of power and these guys are playing along. It’s a chipping away of democratic norms and who knows where it will lead to?

This country has some terribly important challenges to meet and problems to solve. We should all be uniting to solve these problems and most of us want to get on with it. When Johnson and others sow discord it only exacerbates our problems.