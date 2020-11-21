Andria DeBaker: Share your smile

In the midst of all the chaos 2020 has brought, I think we all need a reminder that kindness goes a long way.

Our world is in disarray, being taken over by a virus. We can't hug the way we used to or gather the way we want to, kindness is all we have. A smile as you drive past a stranger, waving to our first responders, thanking a healthcare worker.

We are all navigating the unknown and our community is experiencing hard times. So please, as we enter this week of Thanksgiving, share some kindness, you never know how much a smile or wave might make someone's day.

Andria DeBaker, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0