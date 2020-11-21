 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Andria DeBaker: Share your smile
View Comments

Andria DeBaker: Share your smile

{{featured_button_text}}

In the midst of all the chaos 2020 has brought, I think we all need a reminder that kindness goes a long way.

Our world is in disarray, being taken over by a virus. We can't hug the way we used to or gather the way we want to, kindness is all we have. A smile as you drive past a stranger, waving to our first responders, thanking a healthcare worker.

We are all navigating the unknown and our community is experiencing hard times. So please, as we enter this week of Thanksgiving, share some kindness, you never know how much a smile or wave might make someone's day.

Andria DeBaker, Kenosha

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Milt Dean: Looking skyward
Letters

Milt Dean: Looking skyward

The clock struck midnight, one calendar day erased to be replaced by a very special one. Yes, it’s Veterans Day. This year I’ve decided to tak…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert