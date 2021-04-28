Andy Berg: Tractor fundraiser goal met

We want to thank Kenosha County. The Garden of Eatin-Kenosha was presented with a challenge from Bear Real Estate Group to raise $4,050 towards a three point hitch John Deere tractor and they would in turn match it. The Kenosha News happily did a quick article so that we can broadcast this wonderful matching opportunity to their readership. Well, in less than a week and a half we were able to raise the $4,050 ,which turns into $8,100 with the matching from Bear Real Estate Group.

In the same article it was mentioned that we had an oat combine and that we were waiting to hear from a farmer about a trade of equipment. That too came to fruition and we will be trading the combine for a three point hitch, two-row cultivator.

Because of the partnership with Bear Real Estate Group, Kenosha News, Mid-State Equipment in Salem, the Garden of Eatin-Kenosha, and the fine donors of Kenosha County and beyond, we are that much closer to putting the tiller blades in the ground. Once we get the blades in the ground, we will be breaking ground and incorporating farm manure and compost into the ground so that we can grow a lot of sweet corn, zucchini, squashes, and beans for those in need.