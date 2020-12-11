Angela Koch: Others have faced discrimination

This is in regards to the "white privilege" comments made in your paper on Dec. 3rd (Voice of the People).

As a first generation American of Italian descent, I am here to say that Blacks are not the only people who have been discriminated against. My father remembered when there were signs posted "coloreds" and Italians need not apply here. My elderly neighbor (of Italian descent) had to go to Chicago to find work.

I've been told "only blonde/blue eyes are beautiful. I was called "grease-ball," "dago" and "wop." When I enrolled in school for nursing I had to wait to be admitted because of quota systems. My cousin's daughter had a hard time getting financial aid for school, when we have paid for people to go, through our taxes.

My father told me no one was better than me — I have always lived by that common-sense advice.

And to the woman who chastised Mr. Kirchen, do you know him personally? You said he was too "old" to understand. Well, he is my age, and you have insulted a man who served his country in the military to defend your "right" to insult him.

Shame on you. Grow-up!

Angela Koch, Kenosha

