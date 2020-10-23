Ann Wilson: Ohnstad has her support

Tod Ohnstad’s opponent’s decision to attack Tod in her campaign commercials is a sign that she is probably taking orders from the Republican higher-ups. This is what Vos and Fitzgerald do.

Blaming Tod for Wisconsin’s problems for the past eight years as she does in her radio commercials tells me she knows she does not have positions on issues that she is willing to share.

It may be backfiring, though. The people I talked to are more likely to vote for Tod because of the negative commercials. Tod is a worker and has a reputation as one of Wisconsin’s most effective legislators. He has run a positive, issue-based campaign. He knows people do not like mudslinging.

Her negative mailings also appear to be right out of the Republican playbook. Remember, she had an event at her house where the women in attendance praised President Trump. She also sponsored a big Trump event in Kenosha. Negative campaigning is what Trump does so it should not be surprising when his followers do it.

Tod works hard for the voters of the 65th Assembly District. He does not seek the limelight or create videos talking about himself. I am proud of his low-key positive campaign.