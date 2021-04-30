Antonio Casalena: Don't lecture the Catholic Church

In the March 18 issue of the Kenosha News, you published a commentary entitled, "You're wrong, Pope, about gay couples," written by Patrick Reardon. While Mr. Reardon is wrong about many things in the article, from a Catholic perspective, I would like to cite two things.

He says "It is a truism, or at least should be, that love is love." In my first language, Italian, there are many different ways of expressing love. The expression "I love my wife (amo mia moglie)" would be different from other kinds of love, i.e., for another relative, a friend, neighbor, co-worker. The love of my spouse would be the highest form of human love. It makes us one and is directed at the begetting of children.

Later on, Patrick Reardon quotes from the Bible. He quotes from the First Epistle of John and says "God is love and whoever abides in love abides in God and God abides in him." This is a quote from the Bible, but it has nothing to do with the subject at hand. He would have been better off quoting from Leviticus 18:22: "Do not practice homosexuality, having sex with another man as with a woman. It is a detestable sin."

While Patrick Reardon is entitled to his opinions, he should not be lecturing Pope Francis and the Catholic Church.

Antonio Casalena, Kenosha

