Arthur Aguilera: Democrats' dirty tricks

Uninformed voters gave Democrats control of all three branches of government, as a result, we have a massive cover-up of all Democrats' dirty tricks. The damage to the country is such that it will take years to repair, if ever.

Even today, Democrats refuse to acknowledge how feeble and mentally challenged President Biden really is. It is instructive to note how President Biden's performance at his summit with Putin was reported.

The liberal mainstream media heaped praise on President Biden's "professionalism." Fox News reported a far more nuanced version of the "summit." The "highlight" of the Putin, Biden visit was President Biden presenting Putin with a list of U.S. targets off limits from ransomware. Does this mean other targets are fair game in this new form of warfare?

How weak President Biden appeared was reflected in his refusal to hold a joint press briefing with both individuals together. A sign of strength?

You make the call.

Arthur Aguilera, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0