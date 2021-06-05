Arthur Aguilera: The consequences of electing Democrats

Elections have consequences. The consequences of the Democrats' liberal policies are months or years in the making. Today, with the crises at our southern border and the Middle East, the consequences are immediate.

Every day the Democrats are making America weaker with policies that only divide the country. Of course that is their ultimate goal.

President Biden's policy of distributing free cash does nothing but discourage people going back to work when their are thousands of job openings is a scheme to burden future generations with mountains of debt that will destroy our economy and then claim that capitalism does not work and needs to be replaced with — of course — socialism.

Those suburban women who voted for President Biden will see the consequences of their votes with rising crime rates and education of their children in jeopardy.

Elections do have consequences.

Arthur Aguilera, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0