Arthur Aguilera: Trump's successes are facts

We now know why Democrats were pushing mail-in ballots. They knew it was very easy to manipulate the ballots because it took too long to verify those ballots and were confident Republicans would not challenge those ballots.

But Democrats under estimated President Trump, like they have done for four years. He predicted mail-in ballots would present problems.

True, mail-in ballots have been allowed for years, but rules needed to be followed. Democrats changed the rules using COVID-19 virus to justify the changes.

President Trump is right to challenge Democrats' attempts to rig the election. His policies, domestic and foreign, made possible his many successes that MSN refused to report.

Those successes are facts and not fake news.

Arthur Aguilera, Kenosha

