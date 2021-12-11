Arthur Aguilera: Who is in charge?

Problems of Biden's own making.

Problems that can be fixed by the same pen he used to cancel policies of former President Trump.

DJT's tweets were so "harmful" to Democrats feelings that DJT had to be defeated. So hurt feelings were replaced with liberal policies much more harmful to people's quality of life.

The country's economy runs on fossil fuels — oil, gas and coal. The war on fossil fuels reinstated by democrats caused the highest inflation in decades. Inflation affects ordinary workers, the very people that democrats claimed to be, champions of workers. Democrats are too busy fighting amongst themselves to work with Republicans to address the many crises, immigration, high gas prices, high energy prices and a failed foreign policy.

A question worth asking. Is President Biden in charge? When President Biden refuses to take questions from reporters at press briefings, one has to ask, who is in charge? President Biden or a shadow government?

You make the call.

Arthur Aguilera, Kenosha

