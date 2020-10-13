Barb Rankin: The real heroes of Aug. 25

The story and photo in our Kenosha News shows us there was only one hero on the streets of Kenosha on the evening of Aug. 25th. It was not the screaming macho brat walking down our street with a AR-15 type rifle shooting whomever he decided was not worthy of life, liberty an the pursuit of happiness.

He selected three young men — Anthony Huber, Joseph Rosenbaum, and Gaige Grosskreitz and two fell dead.

The only hero was the person standing unarmed with anything but a cellphone camera doing what they could do against anarchy for justice. I wish the parents of Kyle should have a meeting face to face with the mothers and fathers of those he shot that day. The joy and obvious exuberance on his face was caught in the news photo is a lesson to us all.

My philosophy of raising kids is much like the characters Tyler Perry portrays as Madea. My grandma's axiom of "Hieren sie nicht — schmerzen sie muss" helped me raise five pretty good kids.

I think parents who allow a 17-year-old to have a weapon designed for military defense and destruction should be getting the lesson on responsibility they missed all these years. It could be shown on Facebook as a lesson to the parents of the pushbutton generation.

Barb Rankin, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0