Barnett: Appreciated report on audit

Hats off to Adam Rogan and Alexander Shur for the report on Michael Gableman’s audit report to the legislature. Robin Vos would have been better off paying them to investigate. At least there would have been actual facts, not what he stated.

The Republicans in this state liked to call the investigation “Election Fraud.” Merriam-Webster defines it as 1: Deceit, Trickery; 2: Trick; 3: A person who is not what he or she presents to be: imposter, charlatan, fake, hoaxer, phony, pretender, etc.

Some things to ponder: Did Michael Gableman really go to Law School? Is hypocrisy a required course for Political Science or Law School?

If Baraboo is home to the Circus World Museum, is Madison the circus? Is the Wisconsin Legislature just a sequel to “One Flew Over The Coo Coo’s Nest?"

Ted Barnett, Kenosha

