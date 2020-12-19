Bill Cheney: Analyzing the fraudulent election

It looks as if the Democrats well-orchestrated plan for mail-in voter fraud and the COVID lockdown has enabled them to steal the presidential election. Democrats have elected into office a corrupt politician, not as bad as Hillary though. His extensive ties to China were totally ignored by the lapdog media.

We are led to believe that while Trump held a sizeable lead in the majority of swing states going into the wee hours of election night; surprise, surprise all the votes were found to propel Hiden Joe Biden to victory. This occurred in every swing state which Biden needed to win. Swing states are by definition too close to call. They are 60/40 at best for a single candidate. But magically as the dark hours of election night went by and most election observers went home almost every vote recorded was for Biden. Statistically impossible but yet it happened.

Why must we extend the period for ballot tabulation and collection? It only enables fraud and cheating to occur. But of course that's why they want it and then they argue its racist and suppressive and we in fact are the ones suppressing votes. Why ensure elections are on the level when the media claims legitimate voters are the problem.