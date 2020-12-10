Bob Babcock Sr.: Aiming for another million tabs

Let us all wish our local 10-year-old Nolan Merfeld a very, very, merry Christmas. For the last 5 years, Nolan has been collecting can tab tops for the Ronald McDonald House. Last year he became a member of Ronald McDonald House's Thanks a Million Club, as a one million tab member. Now, he is close to donating his second million tabs.

Let us also thank Kim Carmichael for publishing a Good News Story about Nolan's accomplishment in the Smart Reader. CBS Channel 58 News Anchor Natalie Shepherd then became aware of Nolan's story and interviewed him as an "Everyday Hero" on a recent 10 p.m. news broadcast.

Another very special thank you to the Stinebrink family of Piggly Wiggly Stores for collecting tabs from their many great customers to assist Nolan in his collections.

If any of you wish to furnish tops to help Nolan in his endeavor, please feel free to drop them off at our local Twisted Cuisine Restaurant on Sheridan Road, or The American Collision shop on Washington Road.

Nolan wishes to become the "largest collector ever" and make it in to the Guinness Book of World Records. Please help him as he is helping others.

Bob Babcock Sr., Kenosha

