Bob Babcock Sr.: Hope you are satisfied with O'Biden

A little over 14 years ago, an Illinois Senator entered the Presidential race. His motto was “Vote for HOPE & CHANGE.”

Prior to his announcement, our country was quickly growing as the Leader of the Free World. Because of the great work of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., racism was slowly, but surely, fading away. Our American economy was continuing to grow, and our Citizens were prospering. The assistance we provided to other free countries was welcomed and warmly accepted.

Then Obama was elected President a little over 13 years ago. Things immediately began to CHANGE. I certainly HOPE that those of you who voted for President Obama are happy with all of the CHANGES that have occurred since his election and re-election. I am not happy with it and I believe that most true Americans, regardless of their party affiliation, are not either.

Now we have a new president who is being guided to follow in the footsteps of Obama. This president is the perfect example of the reverse side of his party logo. His first act was to shut down the Keystone Pipeline which led to the layoffs of many thousands of our blue-collar workers and started the end of our energy independence. Then, he opened our southern borders to allow extra thousands of illegals to enter our country. Will English become our secondary language?