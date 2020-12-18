 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bob F. Dorsey: Time to pay the piper
View Comments

Bob F. Dorsey: Time to pay the piper

{{featured_button_text}}

Referencing the Dec. 18 commentary by  Arthur L. Cyr in the Kenosha News. He cited the importance of Gen. George S. Patton and the Battle of the Bulge. The general was egotistical, arrogant, obnoxious, and profane, yet he was the man who was needed when and where it mattered most.

The same can be said about Pres. Donald J. Trump. It is unfortunate that voters looked at the personality and not at the policies and accomplishments. The people have voted, now all of Americans must pay the piper.

Bob F. Dorsey, Pleasant Prairie

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert