Bob F. Dorsey: Time to pay the piper

Referencing the Dec. 18 commentary by Arthur L. Cyr in the Kenosha News. He cited the importance of Gen. George S. Patton and the Battle of the Bulge. The general was egotistical, arrogant, obnoxious, and profane, yet he was the man who was needed when and where it mattered most.
The same can be said about Pres. Donald J. Trump. It is unfortunate that voters looked at the personality and not at the policies and accomplishments. The people have voted, now all of Americans must pay the piper.
Bob F. Dorsey, Pleasant Prairie
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!