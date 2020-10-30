Bob Livingston: Trump's words offended this veteran

My name is Bob Livingston. I live in Twin Lakes, and wanted to share something that has been bothering me. The other night my fellow comrades in the American Legion were speaking on behalf of consideration for Kenosha County to help us through the first phase of a Veterans Memorial, out our way in the KD County Park. The budget group was very kind to hear our concerns, and for that we are grateful.

On my ride home, however, I thought about Mr. Trump and his comments concerning his visit to a World War I U.S. veterans' gravesite in France. His comments made me angry. I believe he referred to those men in silent repose with such words as "losers, "suckers" and once questioned General John Kelly: "What was in it for them?"

Let me say this: I served in the Marines — 3 of which as a machine gunner. In the annals of the United States Marine Corps, among many battles, Belleau Wood was a great sacrifice for them. The 5th Marines fought bravely and pushed the Germans back, proudly earning them the title "Teuffel Hunden" (Devil Dogs) … a history you may find interesting.

I served another 19 more years in the 4th Ivy Division, and the 25 Infantry Division in the U.S., Vietnam and Cambodia, with duty in the 2nd Infantry Division in Korea on the DMZ from 1972-73.