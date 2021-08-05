Brad Kovachik: A vaccination incentive

So I was watching the National News Friday night and learned that 95-97% of the victims of the new strain of COVID, admitted to hospitals, are non-vaccinated individuals.

It occurred to me that if you leave your keys in the car, and it is stolen, insurance doesn't have to pay. If you are driving while drunk and cause an accident, insurance doesn't have to pay.

Maybe the quickest way to increase vaccinations, to help reach herd immunity and possibly eliminate further variant strains, is to have insurance companies take the stance that if you are admitted to a hospital due to COVID, and are not vaccinated, they don't have to pay.

Hmmmm ...

Brad Kovachik, Kenosha

