Brian Bashaw: Outraged by county supervisors' vote

Attending the Kenosha County Board meeting on Oct. 5 I witnessed firsthand an unbelievable display of malice. The Board presented a resolution regarding notification of communities where Chapter 980 “Sexually Violent Persons” may be placed. The resolution clarifies the responsibility of Kenosha County to notify the communities timely, allowing review and verification that the location is not in conflict with the law.

Sounds rational and one would think quite reasonable as a community that is going to endure the placement of a violent sexual criminal should be made fully aware.

I was dumbfounded when several supervisors voted against the resolution. How can any person in their right mind, vote against notifying a local community in this county, that a violent sexual predator is being placed? How can any person with a sense of justice, vote to put children, women and an entire community wantonly at risk without notification? This is not an issue of interpretation or understanding, voting against this resolution is siding with violent criminal sexual predators and against citizens!