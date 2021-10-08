Carol Steinhart: We must act on the vision of Pope Francis

Pastor Barker's fast (Kenosha News, Sept. 26) gives me hope that he and others in the faith communities can convert professed climate skeptics and “it's-too-expensive” hold-outs when scientists, facts, and experience fail.

I'm reminded that Christians everywhere celebrate the Feast of St. Francis on or about Oct. 4 with a blessing of animals and prayers for creation. The blessing is an expression of love for our companion animals, but prayers for creation can get short-shrift and in any case are insufficient. We must act on the vision of Pope Francis, who took St. Francis' name, and not ask more from “creation” than it can give.

As Pastor Barker understands, it's imperative that we respect the natural world because we are part, not masters, of it. That's why the climate-change and infrastructure bill before Congress is a “once-in-a-species” moment, as he called it, and must be passed. But a budget act can't do it all. Together we must honor animals by protecting the habitats and ecosystems in which they live, and creation by using resources responsibly.