Cecile Bianco: Better, cheaper, and cleaner energy alternatives

We can’t make meaningful progress on climate change if we continue using fossil fuels.

Gov. Evers and President Biden both have commented that we must commit to take action on climate change and meet the commitment of the Paris Accord. This requires moving away from fossil fuels, including coal, oil, and gas, in all of the ways we currently use them. If we do nothing, climate change will wreak havoc on our communities. In Wisconsin, we’ll see increased flooding, crop damage and loss, increased air pollution, dangerously hot days, and more.

We have made a lot of progress in recent years on climate action, including announcements by utilities to retire HALF of Wisconsin’s coal fleet in the past few years. However, all of that progress could be lost if the coal is replaced by different fossil fuels. In addition, any new fossil fuel infrastructure will be expensive and lock us into using fossil fuels for decades (infrastructure is expensive so it needs to run for decades in order to make it a worthwhile investment). The Governor’s Task on Climate Change listed “Avoid new fossil fuel infrastructure” as one of the things we must do in order to stop a climate catastrophe.