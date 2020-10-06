Cerqua: Definition of a 'Trumplican'

Publishers should add a new word to their dictionaries: “Trumplican, a person, usually a Republican senator, who has sold out his country and his soul to blindly follow Donald Trump.”

Under “hypocrite” they should picture Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham, who, nine months before the end of Obama’s presidency, said no Supreme Court vacancy should be filled during an election year, but who are now rushing to push through a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg even as the election is starting.

Trump has blatantly and repeatedly lied about the pandemic. Most people knew that, but now he’s admitted it on tape-recorded interviews with investigative journalist Bob Woodward. As a result of his failure to lead and his poor example, over 200,000 Americans have died, and every day the death toll grows. Because of his failure to lead in the fight against the pandemic, the economy is in trouble, schools are in trouble, and the nation is a mess.

He has also lied about releasing his tax returns, and now we’re beginning to learn why. For several years, he paid less than $800 in taxes. Any ordinary citizen would have been jailed for sexual assault, tax evasion, and other laws Trump has broken.