Charlie Breit: Steil needs to be a leader

The right to vote is our most fundamental constitutional right and democracy cannot exist without it. Therefore, voter suppression is the real issue and not voter fraud. We should be making it easier for our fellow Americans to cast legal votes and not allowing politicians to threaten or attempt to throw those ballots out — especially when there is no evidence of voter fraud and irregularities.

The recent lawsuit filed by the Texas attorney general (and supported by elected officials across our nation) is an egregious attempt by another state (and outside party) to take away our right to vote for partisan and political purposes. This is the ultimate voter suppression tactic. This is a dangerous road. Regardless of who you voted for and support — this precedent would render, any and all, votes going forward subject to review and approval after you cast your ballot. This effectively erodes our democracy and impacts us all.

I have faith in our laws, institutions, our poll workers and each other, but I lack faith in our own elected officials to stand up and fight for us. It’s time to put constituents, our state and our country over party and partisan rhetoric. As this attack on Wisconsin voters and our rights has unfolded — our elected representative Bryan Steil has been extremely quiet. This is very concerning.