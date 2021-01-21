Charlie Breit: We deserve honest leaders

A leader that lies is no leader at all.

The quantity of falsehoods and disinformation being peddled by our elected leaders to mislead the American public is unprecedented in our history. We’ve seen how dangerous and divisive these lies can be, but that hasn’t stopped the spread of disinformation.

Just this week, our senator, Ron Johnson, had the rare step of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Editorial Board adding footnotes to his op-ed to provide additional context and combat the spread of more disinformation. Our representative, Bryan Steil, has been peddling evident falsehoods on social media to whip up his supporters — even when the true facts are clear and obvious. This disregard for the truth is not only a disservice to us all — it’s a total neglect of leadership.

Democracy only works when we can trust each other, but if our leaders are quick to misinform their constituents — we will only have division.

There are many real issues facing our nation, state and our communities and we should be working together to solve these problems. This will require our leaders to have the highest integrity, honesty and ethical leadership. Unfortunately, we have leaders that have chosen to build their power by spreading disinformation and hiding the truth.