"Chip" Prybylski: Steil's a chip off the block

First District Congressman Steil is trying so hard to be like Paul Ryan. He is failing miserably and his constituents suffer the consequences of having an ineffective Congressman who seems to want to only keep Kevin McCarthy happy.

Republicans are strange. They are so gullible to conspiracy theories. It is estimated that 70 percent of them still think Trump won the election. Even though there is no evidence of fraud. Fraud exists only in Trump's mind. If he says it, they believe it. Pathetic.

Every day something new is uncovered about the Trump Crime Family. Every day more crimes related to how he used the power of the presidency to line his own pockets come to the surface.

None of it matters to the mental midgets who make up his base. They want it to be true. They cannot accept the fact that America is changing and becoming more diverse.

It's really sad when you think about it. Americans are willing to sell their souls to a man who is an obvious crook.

Jerome "Chip" Prybylski, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0