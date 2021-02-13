 Skip to main content
Chris Rode: Righting a wrong
Chris Rode: Righting a wrong

I went to receive my second COVID shot recently at the Kenosha Job Center and was greeted with an impressive amount of coordinators serving the public.

As I was checked in, there was a young man in his military uniform and a young woman in scrubs. I promptly thanked the young man for his service and moved on. I got home and realized my oversight; I didn’t thank the young woman in scrubs as well.

Our healthcare workers are paramount to this fight and deserve our sincere thanks and gratitude. Are they on the front staring down our enemy? You bet! Please allow me to correct myself; thank you all for your service!

Chris Rode, Somers

