Christine McGrath: Report facts, not opinions
Christine McGrath: Report facts, not opinions

The Kenosha News article on June 23 ("Voting Bills advance; GOP-backed measures add new limits") is so very slanted I couldn’t believe my eyes!

But upon further reflection I should not be taken aback with the AP reporting published in your paper (silly me!) as AP has been the foundation of your paper for forever. I just find it hard to swallow day after day.

Can you please work harder to REPORT THE NEWS not the OPINIONS of certain “journalists” especially on your front page?

Your paper has a responsibility to do that. Or have you forgotten what true journalism is?

Christine McGrath, Kenosha

