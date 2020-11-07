Christine Schmidbauer: Help for expectant mothers

Many people may be unaware of the number of people that are utilizing the W-2 or Wisconsin Works program in Kenosha alone. To qualify for this program, you must have an income below 115% of the federal poverty line and “low-income parents and pregnant women may participate in W-2. Both you and your child's other parent may be eligible for W-2, even if your child only lives with you,” (Wisconsin DCF, 2020).

Although many people with families of different sizes utilize this program, many people don’t know that as a pregnant woman you can also utilize this program. Many pregnant women, however, may need more assistance than just the supports that are given to them through this program. This is concerning especially since the W-2 program does not offer financial assistance to expectant mothers.

This program only offers services and will only provide financial assistance if the mother will not be the custodial parent at the time of the child’s birth. This is an issue because as Chang et al. stated, women who are in low-income areas and who cannot provide for themselves, cannot, in turn, provide for their children. There should be a stipend for expectant mothers for every month that they are pregnant so that they can care for themselves and care for their children in return.