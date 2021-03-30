Colleen Flynn: Dougvillo has the passion to serve

I enthusiastically support Gerad Dougvillo for Circuit Court judge.

Gerad was my professor at Carthage College for the Legal Research and Writing class as part of the Adult Education Paralegal Program. It was clear from day one that Gerad genuinely cared about every one of his students and seeing us succeed. He taught with excitement, compassion and an obvious love for the law.

As an educator, Gerad taught his students to ask questions, to reflect, to analyze, and to even “think like a lawyer.” Gerad fostered these critical thinking skills knowing we would need them for success in our future endeavors. Gerad’s generous encouragement and mentorship gave me the confidence I needed as I charted a new career path.

Gerad brought the law to life with stories of his experiences as both a prosecutor and as a court official. His passion for the law combined with his passion for helping people is truly unique and would serve as in invaluable asset as our judge. We need people on the bench in Kenosha like Gerad Dougvillo and I ask that you cast your ballot for him on April 6th.

Colleen Flynn, Kenosha

