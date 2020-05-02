College senior writes of impact of COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I want to talk about how college seniors are impacted by COVID-19.

As a college senior COVID-19 has brought nothing but heartbreak and confusion. Senior year of college is supposed to be about celebrating the past four years with all your friends and classmates, doing all the “lasts,” getting ready for graduation, and applying for jobs.

College students are having a hard time getting jobs, getting interviews, etc. I never imagined that my last words to my classmates were “have a good weekend, I’ll see you on Monday” then to find out an hour later that the university sends an email saying that classes are going to be remote and advised us to move back home. I never even got to give my two best friends in the class a hug goodbye.

I am a first-generation student and our graduation at the university was moved to being held virtually. Classes transitioning to online have been the ultimate struggle, because being a social work major, my classes are not meant to be online.

Every college senior has been robbed of one of the most monumental moments of their life that they will never get back.

Madeline Filer

Kenosha

