Crystal Miller: Our best days are ahead

Kenosha, I am disappointed to see the outcome of the election for the 65th Assembly seat. Congratulations to Rep. Tod Ohnstad.

Thank you for your overwhelming support. This race was meaningful for the people of Kenosha, the notes of thanks are moving, they give me the courage to continue to care. For the people who voted, for the ones who communicated appreciation even though we may not agree, for those who said, “I think I could do that someday!”, for those who sacrificed their time, talent and treasure, THANK YOU! We saw that a political race can DO something for the people.

One supporter said: “We started to care again, watching you roll up your sleeves and work with us, it made us optimistic about Kenosha's future.” When tears flowed, it was in response to that and hundreds of similar messages. The notes were truly healing and hope-giving.

Lenny Palmer said: “Crystal Miller … she needs to run again, she energized the people of Kenosha, she energized her opponent's race. These things are important.” Hearing that, I thought “WOW, I accomplished what I came for!”

I remain committed to the work we started, and I will continue to create unity and trust in our community. I loved what this race meant to me, my family, and the people I met along the way — I am proud of what we accomplished.