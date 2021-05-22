 Skip to main content
Curt Wilson: Beware of the big lie
Curt Wilson: Beware of the big lie

Voters would be smart to pay attention to what Republicans are doing. Trump said a long time ago that people should not believe what they see or read. This is just another way of saying don't believe the truth.

The 2020 election was the cleanest election in American history. Expanded mail-in voting, put in place because of the pandemic, was highly successful. It made it easier for Americans from both parties to vote. This is how it should be.

Trump laid the groundwork for his big lie and the January 6 insurrection well before any votes were cast. He knew he was going to lose, and he tried to copy from his authoritarian friends to overthrow a valid election that didn't have any fraud.

Even though he has been defeated at every level, even by judges he appointed, loser Trump continues to peddle his big lie. Strong Republicans like Romney and Cheney have refused to go along. Weak Republicans like Ron Johnson and Bryan Steil just suck up to Trump and let the America we know and love take dangerous steps toward becoming an authoritarian state.

They do this because they cannot win if everybody votes. They fear the changing demographics in this country. They are weak and many of our forefathers would describe their actions as traitorous.

We better vote Democratic in the upcoming elections or the authoritarian wing of the Republican party is going to nullify the 2024 Presidential election even if the Democrats win. They proved that on Jan. 6.

Curt Wilson, Kenosha

