Curt Wilson: We need Biden and Ohnstad; Vote blue no matter who

Donald Trump’s America is sick, struggling, and hateful. While our president spews hatred from the Oval office, white nationalist gangs are trying to start a civil war by starting violence in our cities.

Many people are not working, and Republicans are trying to destroy our only hope for protection from insurance companies on pre-existing conditions. Meanwhile, the president targets Social Security and Medicare for cuts while lining his own pockets and running up the biggest debt ever.

His biggest failure is coronavirus. If he and Republicans in Wisconsin like Vos and Fitzgerald had taken it seriously, over 210,000 people would not be dead and we could be back to work by now.

America needs Joe Biden’s decency and his ability to bring people together. We need an end to Trump’s toxic tweets and childish behavior.

In Kenosha we need Tod Ohnstad in the state Assembly. His opponent has not leveled with the people of the 65th District about where she stands on issues. It is all smoke and mirrors and it looks like she is hoping nobody will notice.