CUSH religious leaders call for respect of democratic norms
The Religious Leaders Caucus of Kenosha’s CUSH (Congregations United to Serve Humanity), the local affiliate of WISDOM, a faith based community organizing group in Wisconsin, unequivocally supports the right of the people to freely and fairly choose the leadership of our beloved country. As people of faith, we believe every person’s inherent dignity entitles them to a say in our democracy. Every vote is sacred. We are committed to making sure every eligible voter is included, even if it takes longer than expected. Election officials must fulfill their responsibility to count every vote. Politicians and the media must resist the temptation to declare a result before our votes are counted. Whether Black, Brown, Native, Asian or White, we all have a right to be counted. Counting every vote is a matter of justice.

We consider recent suggestions that absentee votes not be counted after election day and the questioning of the validity of other standard voting procedures to be in violation of our nation’s values.

We the people are not only empowered, but have a moral obligation to hold our institutions accountable for delivering a free and fair election and to make sure that the will of the people is known. We remind our fellow citizens that candidates do not decide who won; only election officials can do that.

Therefore:

  • We call on all elected officials to use their capacity to ensure that all democratic norms are respected, without intimidation or interference.
  • We call on law enforcement to defend the people’s right to free assembly; and to reject any unlawful or unconstitutional orders.
  • We call on all people of conscience to use their voices and nonviolent actions to manifest support for the integrity of our elections, the rule of law, and the norms laid out in the U.S. Constitution.

A bedrock principle of all of our religious traditions is an urgent call that justice be pursued. We demand that now in our nation in this pivotal and crucial post-election moment.

Rabbi Dena A. Feingold, Beth Hillel Temple

Judy Seiberlich, OP

Erica Jordan, OP

Rev. Erik David Carlson, Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist

Rev. Dr. Susan Patterson-Sumwalt, First United Methodist Church

The Very Rev. Matthew L. Buterbaugh, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

Pastor Kara Baylor, Campus Pastor, Carthage College

Pastor Jim Lynch, Lakeside Lutheran Church

Pastor Patrick Roberts, First Baptist Church

Pastor Paul Petersen, St. Mary’s Lutheran Church

Rev. Carlos Florez, Pastor of Saint Mark Catholic Church

The Rev. Dr. Monica L. Cummings, Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist

Pastor Kevin Beebe, Spirit Alive! Church

Rev. Jonathan Barker, Grace Lutheran Church

Pastor Tom Smith, Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church

