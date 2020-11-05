CUSH religious leaders call for respect of democratic norms

The Religious Leaders Caucus of Kenosha’s CUSH (Congregations United to Serve Humanity), the local affiliate of WISDOM, a faith based community organizing group in Wisconsin, unequivocally supports the right of the people to freely and fairly choose the leadership of our beloved country. As people of faith, we believe every person’s inherent dignity entitles them to a say in our democracy. Every vote is sacred. We are committed to making sure every eligible voter is included, even if it takes longer than expected. Election officials must fulfill their responsibility to count every vote. Politicians and the media must resist the temptation to declare a result before our votes are counted. Whether Black, Brown, Native, Asian or White, we all have a right to be counted. Counting every vote is a matter of justice.