David Kangas: Denigrating the American majority

The rapid degeneration of the Republican Party into an arbitrary minority has been on full display as they rushed to confirm another illegitimate SCOTUS nominee.

The last two Republican presidents lost the popular vote. The Senate’s Republican “majority” represents 153 million Americans, or 44% of the population, while the Democratic “minority” represents 168 million, a trend that’s accelerating rapidly. (Wisconsin’s disproportionality is even worse.)

National polling averages show 62% of Americans support keeping Obamacare, 73% favor Medicare for all, 66% want Roe v. Wade preserved, and 55% of Americans want tougher gun laws.

So a minority of the minority is bulldozing their unpopular positions onto the majority through gerrymandering, voter suppression and ahistorical political manipulations.

Mitch McConnell’s Senate Republicans filibustered as many Obama judicial nominations as all the judicial filibusters in Senate history. That preserved nominations for Trump, but strangled our judiciary to the point where the lower federal courts begged for congressional intervention to ease case backlogs. Consequently, former Senate leader Reid was forced to end non-SCOTUS filibusters.