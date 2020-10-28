David Kangas: Denigrating the American majority

The rapid degeneration of the Republican Party into an arbitrary minority has been on full display as they rushed to confirm another illegitimate SCOTUS nominee.
The last two Republican presidents lost the popular vote. The Senate’s Republican “majority” represents 153 million Americans, or 44% of the population, while the Democratic “minority” represents 168 million, a trend that’s accelerating rapidly. (Wisconsin’s disproportionality is even worse.)
National polling averages show 62% of Americans support keeping Obamacare, 73% favor Medicare for all, 66% want Roe v. Wade preserved, and 55% of Americans want tougher gun laws.
So a minority of the minority is bulldozing their unpopular positions onto the majority through gerrymandering, voter suppression and ahistorical political manipulations.
Mitch McConnell’s Senate Republicans filibustered as many Obama judicial nominations as all the judicial filibusters in Senate history. That preserved nominations for Trump, but strangled our judiciary to the point where the lower federal courts begged for congressional intervention to ease case backlogs. Consequently, former Senate leader Reid was forced to end non-SCOTUS filibusters.
Until this Republican Party, never before had a Senate refused to hold SCOTUS confirmation hearings nine months before an election, or to confirm a justice during a presidential election.
A typical Republican defense for minority rule is, “we live in a Republic, not a Democracy,” but with-out popular support that argument becomes despotic nonsense.
Denigrating the American majority is done at substantial risk. When power becomes a Party’s sole principle they forfeit the right to complain when their opponents push back using the same rules of engagement. Democrats have shown remarkable restraint to unilateral legislative warfare, but it’s inevitable that their patience will come to an end.
David Kangas, Kenosha
