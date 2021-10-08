David Peterson: Support people, not greed

Public schools are not important. That is Republican planning for our future. Look at the meeting they packed to cut funding for Kenosha schools last month.

They don't want to build roads, internet, or anything that costs anything, except give freebees to companies like Foxconn. They likely will have reduced our nation's credit rating, by the time this is printed, by not letting us pay our bills. But it is all about the debt.

Strangely they are the ones who cut the revenue used to pay our bills. We went on a major spending spree, without debt controls for the last 2 years. A major part was due to the COVID endemic. (It has been renamed by many experts, because it is likely here to stay, in some form). We are quickly approaching the end of full payment Social Security. Imagine living on less than 80% of what they promised you, or if you are on it, getting your payments cut, in less than 10 years from now.