David Peterson: Support people, not greed

Public schools are not important. That is Republican planning for our future. Look at the meeting they packed to cut funding for Kenosha schools last month.
They don't want to build roads, internet, or anything that costs anything, except give freebees to companies like Foxconn. They likely will have reduced our nation's credit rating, by the time this is printed, by not letting us pay our bills. But it is all about the debt.
Strangely they are the ones who cut the revenue used to pay our bills. We went on a major spending spree, without debt controls for the last 2 years. A major part was due to the COVID endemic. (It has been renamed by many experts, because it is likely here to stay, in some form). We are quickly approaching the end of full payment Social Security. Imagine living on less than 80% of what they promised you, or if you are on it, getting your payments cut, in less than 10 years from now.
Let's bring back taxes to pre-2017 levels or add a wealth tax on the rich, to pay for what the nation needs going forward if they won't increase the debt ceiling. Billionaires only paid 8.3% in federal taxes last year. Most of us paid more than them. we could also go back to actually removing a lot of deductions which allowed them not to pay their share. That infrastructure bill, in full would cost less than half of what we pay for defense spending. Are bridges and the internet as important as new military tanks, ships and planes? The future is all people, not just greed.