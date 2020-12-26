David Peterson: World standing in a free fall

We were once a great nation. There was a time in which a 4.5% win of 7 million votes would be considered a massive victory. Of course, that only applies now if you are on the side of the right.

Two of the previous five elections certified the loser of the popular vote, in favor of the right. Little uproar happened in either election and in the closest, recounts were not even allowed.

It is obvious that our world standing is in a free-for-all. We are again at the top of the most hated nation list. Our current president is less trusted by our closest allies than both Xi and Putin. Only Israel trusts him, somewhat. We have bullied everyone and we may soon stand alone.

To those who think this is fine, remember that there is little, this nation can produce without raw materials obtained from other nations. One major example is the metals used in new-age technology. China has 60% of these materials without them, you won't be able even to get a cellphone. The more we cut off their access, the more they cut off us. This is one example of many. America-first is not able to go it alone. Do you think the jobs are coming back here? When we make products here, they are mostly built by robots. We build most of our cars we sell here, but we have a much smaller workforce, that is now lower-middle-class, due to the end of unions.