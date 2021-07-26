Debra Perry: Go to the bike races

I’m not sure if you print stuff like this, but I know we are trying to get more people to take interest in track racing.

We have the oldest running velodrome in the United States. It’s an awesome sport that the participants work and train very hard for. So the more notoriety it gets hopefully we get more fans.

Anyway, that being said a local boy (my son) Dyllon Gunsolus took the Silver at Nationals this weekend in the elite team sprint race out in P.A.

Please get the word out there we need fans every Tuesday night right now they race at Washington Park Velodrome. It’s fun to watch and they even have a food truck. Come give these kids and adults the boost they need cheer them on they have worked hard to get to this point. Some of them travel all over racing and building points. This is an Olympic sport and some of these kids could go all the way.

Debra Perry, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0