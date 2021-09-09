 Skip to main content
Diana Volar: I heard the people pray
The air filled with smoke. Ash rained from the sky.

Hope grew dim. I heard the people cry.

What has happened? How can this be?

Utter devastation, in the land of the free?

Just another day, that's how it all began.

A plot born out of hated, for some that was the plan.

"I won't be coming home today." I heard a father say.

And then a nation paused and they began to pray.

Every creed and color from the black man to the white.

Lifting up their voices. Vowing to unite.

To stand and fight this battle. Faithful to the end.

Who will stand beside us? Who shall we call friend?

Help us, Holy Father, in this battle we now fight.

Lead us on to victory. Help us do what's right.

Raise in us a people determined to take a stand.

To fight against such evil. Victorious — hand in hand.

That we would never forget the courage shown that day

by each and every worker reaching out to show the way.

Digging through the rubble. Searching for the few.

Looking for survivors, if only one or two.

That we would never forget the price that some would pay.

"God Bless America." I heard the people pray.

Diana Volar, Wheatland

