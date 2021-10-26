Diane Brenner: We are not agitators we are advocates

A majority of the staff at Wilmot High School took a vote of no confidence in the WHS School Board. Instead of acknowledging/addressing issues/concerns expressed by staff, the president of the board chose to employ classic gas lighting techniques: Scold, deflect and detract.

According to the board and social media posts made by fake accounts, I am one of the 'small group of community members on a witch-hunt,' an 'agitator.' I'm a 26-year resident of the district, my kids have long since graduated from WHS. Zero motivation for such a moronic accusation. I didn't seek out staff, they found me.

I've never hidden, I've emailed the board and spoken on the record at board meetings. The open records requests were done to validate concerns raised. They were put in our name to protect others. The sad, shameful truth is that community members with students at the school are also in fear of retaliation. Rightfully so, as Ms. DeMoon posted our name attributing $6,000+ in legal fees to our request. She also released all the records on social media, including names of students and community members whose emails were unrelated.

We carefully reviewed the records and only posted what was relevant to the issues and intentionally did not release any names of students, community members, etc. we even took care to redact DeMoon's cell number.