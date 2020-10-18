Diane Montgomery: Vote for what you believe in

In the history of our nation no administration has been, or will ever be, infallible or fault free. Those terms are not applicable to any mortal man or woman.

Unfortunately, the majority of the media has taken on the role of a man-eating monster with an appetite that cannot be satisfied. Everything is wrong, nothing is right. How very sad and despicable.

COVID-19 is the most serious problem facing us at this time and all of us must fight against it. Many people, in hindsight, say they had the solution to this problem and could have stopped it earlier. Hindsight sure proves to be quite a useful tool.

These past four years have had many positive accomplishments that have been beneficial for all Americans but seem to be ignored or forgotten: Historic tax reforms; higher incomes per household; lowest unemployment rates; more fair trade agreements; the defeat of Isis; stronger military; a peace treaty in the Middle East; etc., etc.. Closer to home, when Kenosha was burning, the present administration called our governor to ask him to accept assistance to quell the turmoil.

Election time is here and we have to decide and vote for what we believe in and what we stand for. It’s in our hands.

May God bless America, may God bless our future and may God bless our president.

Diane Montgomery, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0