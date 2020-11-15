Don Van Besien: Answers needed about RecPlex funding

To the Pleasant Prairie Village Board:
Concerning the fleecing of the Pleasant Prairie taxpayer with the tax levy for the RecPlex. This facility was presented to the village 20 some years ago as a self-funded entity. Now you are coming forth in the 2021 budget with a levy of approximately $120 to each homeowner.
Village Administrator Thiel, stated that you have looked at multiple alternative ways and other considerations of how to absorb those costs.
My questions/requests are:
- What are those alternative ways you looked at?
- What are the expenses and revenues? Open the RecPlex books so the taxpayer can see where poor management decisions were made, to arrive at this $5.4 million dollar loss.
- Will all elected board members go on record either supporting or opposing this fleecing of the taxpayers? This way we, the taxpayer can act accordingly when the next time the board members are up for election.
- If this is forced down on the taxpayer, via this intended tax levy, will we the taxpayer get part of the future revenue gains if the RecPlex comes out of the red?
Signed: A disgruntled taxpayer/village homeowner.
Don Van Besien, Pleasant Prairie
