Donald Mayew: Bogus claims of election fraud

Republican legislators across the country have enacted so-called voter reform legislation to combat claimed massive voter fraud which led to the election being stolen from Donald Trump (the Big Lie). Our Wisconsin Legislature, under the leadership of Robin Vos, jumped on this bandwagon with new laws designed to discourage certain citizens from voting.

Are such laws justified in light of empirical evidence?

An answer may be found in the efforts of the former Kansas Republican Secretary of State, Kris Kobach. In 2010, he set out to prove and prosecute claimed massive vote fraud in Kansas. His results proved that voter fraud was virtually non-existent in Kansas.

In eight years he obtained nine convictions in a state with two million registered voters. Among these were older citizens who mistakenly voted in two different places where they owned property. A college student voted by absentee ballot in her home state and voted months later in Kansas, both times for Trump. A former Republican congressman was charged with felony voting offenses.